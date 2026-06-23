Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has once again written his name in golden letters in the history of football.

After a brilliant performance in the first two matches of the World Cup, Messi has broken several major records and created new history.

Messi has now become the player to score the most goals in the history of the World Cup with 18 goals.

Along with this, he has also become the footballer to play the most matches in the World Cup with 28 goals.

The Argentine captain has achieved another unique honor and also holds the record of the player to win the most 18 victories in the World Cup.

Furthermore, he has also become the footballer to spend the most 2,489 minutes on the field in the history of the World Cup.

All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:

Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player – 18

Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual – 28

Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup – 18

Most minutes played in the…

Despite approaching the age of 39, Messi’s form and fitness continue to amaze fans and experts.

His consistent excellent performance has once again sparked the debate about whether he should be declared the greatest player in football history.