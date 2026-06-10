The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off with a series of interconnected opening ceremonies in three different host countries for the first time in history, a departure from the traditional single opening ceremony of previous World Cup editions.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are co-hosting the expanded 48-team World Cup. The three countries will showcase their unique cultures, identities and arts, while the shared message of the celebrations will be one of unity and solidarity.

The first opening ceremony will be held in Mexico City on June 11, before the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa. The ceremony will begin at 10 p.m. EST.

Mexico’s event will feature local cultural traditions, local tribal artists, modern folk dance and colorful “papel picado” art. The event will feature a number of local and international artists, including world-renowned singers Shakira and Burna Boy, performing the official FIFA World Cup song.

The second opening ceremony will be held in Toronto on June 12, before the match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 pm Pakistan time.

The Canadian ceremony will revolve around the theme of “Cultural Mosaic”, highlighting the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity through music, dance and visual arts. The event is expected to feature performances by Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Ileana, Jessie J, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Veggie Dream and William Prince.

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The third and final opening ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on June 13, before the match between the United States and Paraguay. The ceremony will begin at 4:30 am Pakistan time.

The American event will feature cutting-edge visual technology, unique storytelling and performances by world-renowned artists. Expected performers include Katy Perry, Future, Anita, Lisa, Rima and Tyla.

After the opening ceremonies, all eyes will turn to the football action. Teams will take part in warm-up sessions, while FIFA’s traditional pre-match ceremonies, including the arrival and introduction of players, will begin 25 minutes before kick-off.