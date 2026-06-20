Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced that star forward Neymar is set to return for the final Group C match against Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old Neymar has been out of the team since mid-May with a calf injury, which ruled him out of the first match against Morocco and the second group match against Haiti.

Speaking to the media after Brazil’s impressive 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia, Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar’s recovery was progressing positively.

He said Neymar would train individually tomorrow, then resume practice with the team on Monday and be available for the match against Scotland.

Neymar has not represented the Brazilian national team since October 2023 and has been working hard to make a full recovery from injury in recent weeks.

Brazil, on the other hand, started their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, but put in a strong performance against Haiti, winning 3-0.