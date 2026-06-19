NIAGARA FALLS: Canadians and visiting fans gathered at one of North America’s most famous natural landmarks turned the celebration into a festival atmosphere as Canada secured its first-ever victory at the FIFA World Cup.

With the backdrop of Niagara Falls, spectators watched the Group B clash against Qatar while enjoying beer, poutine and maple-themed treats. Hundreds assembled at a viewing event organised by Niagara Parks, just steps away from the roaring waterfalls, creating a uniquely Canadian setting for a historic football moment.

The result was the highlight of the evening, as Canada delivered a dominant performance in Vancouver, defeating Qatar in a match that saw the opposition finish with nine players. The final whistle triggered scenes of jubilation, with fans embracing, cheering and celebrating the milestone win.

“This is Canada’s first World Cup win, next to one of the country’s most iconic landmarks. It’s unbelievable,” said local resident Dylan McAleer. “What an experience, you couldn’t ask for more.”

As Canada added to its lead during the match, fans stood from their chairs, applauded every goal and broke into spontaneous celebration. Some supporters waved flags while others danced in front of the screens.

One attendee, 57-year-old Najeeb Bataineh from St Catharines, distributed Canadian flags among the crowd as the victory became increasingly certain. “I love Canada. I’ll bring free flags every game,” he said.

The atmosphere also reflected a shift in sporting interest in a country where ice hockey and baseball traditionally dominate. Some spectators said the performance had changed their perspective on football, with one security guard saying he now plans to follow the national team more closely.

The celebration even spilled beyond the event space, with one fan reportedly attempting to purchase a large football display from a nearby store as the excitement continued after the final whistle.