ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, the case against Faiz Hameed has been going on for two years, the record about Faiz Hameed will be revealed to everyone soon, there will be further investigation into this case, PTI’s situation is getting worse day by day, the economic situation in the country is not good, the process of accountability has begun in the country.

He added, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is working day and night for the betterment of the country, the current government is becoming very strong, government should improve the economy, relations with our neighbors have improved, Pakistan must fix its internal situation, says business conditions in the country are not good.

Defense Analyst Major General (Retd) Samrez Salik said, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, after India’s defeat, our voices are being heard, Pakistan still faces many challenges, there is a need to improve the economy in the country, we have to forget our internal differences and think about the country, India is spreading baseless propaganda against us after the Sydney incident, Indian citizen involved in Sydney incident, Afghanistan has just emerged from war, some powers want to re-establish themselves in Afghanistan.

Leader of Muslim League-N Engineer Amir Muqam Said, the situation in Kashmir has been very difficult in recent days, the situation has improved now, many things are moving towards improvement in Kashmir, the Prime Minister has put the country on the path of development, Faiz Hameed’s decision is a welcome development, there are many cases against the founder, the accountability process has begun, no one is above the law, after Faiz Hameed’s verdict, no one will take the law into their own hands, we want the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa system to work, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is not good, corruption is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they talk about attacking Islamabad every day, Sohail Afridi should speak for the people of his province, no development work is being done in the province, Governor’s rule will be the last option in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi should leave emotional things aside and think about the province, we will not give anyone a free pass to attack Islamabad.

He added, PML-N has moved the country towards improvement, inflation is being further reduced in the country, its effects will soon start reaching the public, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal are working for the betterment of the country, Pakistan inflicted the worst defeat on India, Pakistan’s image improved worldwide after defeating India, with this spirit, we will further lead the country on the path of development, PTI founder orchestrated events like May 9, PTI founder wrote letters to IMF.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said, we are not being allowed to meet the founder of PTI, there is no such thing as law in the country, PTI workers are being tortured, PTI was kept out of the elections, governments are not allowed to complete their term, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, we stand with the Pakistan Army, will not allow any threat to Pakistan’s security. India is spreading baseless propaganda against us, India is an expert in lies, India has been our eternal enemy since day one, a lot of injustice is being done to PTI workers.

Stock Market Expert Syed Zafar Abbas said, the stock market is going up day by day, investors are benefiting from the stock market, the country’s economy is moving towards improvement, business people are coming to the country.