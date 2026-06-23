Field Marshal Asim Munir held an important meeting with visiting Iranian President Masoud Peshmerga, in which regional peace and stability were discussed.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Peshmerga.

The meeting discussed issues related to the regional situation, promotion of peace and stability in the region.

According to the ISPR, the Iranian President appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and responsible role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation and stability in the region. In the meeting, he also paid tribute to Pakistan’s continuous diplomatic efforts for peaceful resolution of regional disputes and promoting understanding between different parties.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region. The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and continue close consultations on matters of mutual interest.

According to a Pakistan Army spokesperson, it was also agreed to enhance cooperation to achieve the common goal of peace, prosperity and stability in the region.