PTI has nothing to do with the country’s development: Raja Qamarul Islam, Protesting is our legal right: Niazullah Niazi, Pakistan is on the path of development: Farooq Yousaf

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Field Marshal has played a leading role in the fight for truth and the fight for peace. Prime Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, and Ishaq Dar have also played a very important role. Field Marshal played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire. the Prime Minister will have to take strict action to eradicate corruption. currently, Islamabad is standing at number one. the work of the war economy has begun from today. there have never been fair elections in the country. gas pipeline agreement with Iran will be signed. everyone should play their role to eliminate usury. oil issue with Iran will also be resolved. Insha Allah, the economic battle will be successful. we have to get rid of interest. corruption should be eradicated from the country.

MNA Muslim League-N Raja Qamarul Islam said PTI has nothing to do with the country’s development. the whole world is saying thank you Pakistan. but PTI only sees the founder. PTI members sit outside Adiala Jail every day. now we will bring the war economy to a conclusion. we will only end corruption. the country is moving towards development. relief has been given to the people in the budget. the government has reduced the super tax. the government has also provided relief to the chamber in the budget. the government has presented a very good budget. people will get relief in the budget.

Spokesperson for PTI founder Niazullah Niazi said Niazullah Niazi was the first to arrive outside Adiala Jail. the police have blocked the roads by setting up roadblocks. we are not being allowed to meet the founder. despite court decisions, no meeting is being held with the founder. PTI founder is being kept in solitary confinement. they are not making anyone meet the founder. we are all one for the security of Pakistan. we are not being given our constitutional rights. the bat symbol was taken away from us. protesting is our legal right, no one can stop it. the government has not given anything to the people. PTI put the country on the path of development during its tenure. the government has failed in every field.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Farooq Yousaf said Pakistan is on the path of development. we will rebuild our economy soon. there were many good things in the budget. the government has reduced the super tax. no changes are being made in the budget. usury should be abolished. our entire budget goes towards interest. the economic battle has begun. we have to provide resources for exporters. we have declared the super tax as good. the whole world is praising Pakistan’s diplomacy. we should cash it in and get cheap gas from Iran. the government should have a big heart and solve the problems of exporters. foreign businessmen are not coming to the country. i have repeatedly spoken out for the elimination of corruption. we must get rid of the IMF.