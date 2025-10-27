Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, called on His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and exchanging perspectives on regional developments.

COAS conveyed warm regards from the people, Government, and Armed Forces of Pakistan to His Majesty the King and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening fraternal ties with Jordan. His Majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier Field Marshal Asim Munir also called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti, at the General Headquarters, Amman. The Field Marshal was warmly welcomed and presented with a Guard of Honour at his arrival at the General Headquarters.

During the visit, both dignitaries reaffirmed the deep-rooted and historic ties between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Jordan. Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti also acknowledged Pakistan Armed Forces’ remarkable contributions towards peace and regional security.