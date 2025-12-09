Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, held a key meeting with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, in Islamabad, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The engagement underscored the longstanding partnership between the two nations, with both sides focusing on strengthening military cooperation and addressing shared security concerns. The discussion also highlighted the regional environment, reflecting the mutual desire to promote stability through coordinated defence efforts, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were reviewed in detail, including regional security dynamics and the trajectory of bilateral defence collaboration. The leadership of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen ties between their armed forces, emphasising continuity in cooperation that has spanned decades.

President Prabowo praised the professionalism and operational standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to regional peace and stability, noting the country’s sustained efforts in building secure and cooperative frameworks across Asia. The exchange reinforced the sense of mutual respect that has traditionally defined the Pakistan-Indonesia relationship.

General Asim reiterated Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding relations with Indonesia. The top military commander expressed the country’s resolve to broaden avenues of defence collaboration, with a particular focus on training exchanges, counter-terrorism partnerships and capacity-building programmes. These areas remain central to bilateral engagement and continue to evolve with changing strategic requirements.

Both sides signalled a clear intention to advance defence ties in a manner that contributes to regional stability. The meeting reflected a shared vision for enhanced coordination between the two countries’ armed forces, rooted in common security priorities and a commitment to constructive cooperation.