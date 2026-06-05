ISLAMABAD : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested members of an alleged forgery network involved in producing fake route permits and vehicle fitness certificates during a raid in Faisalabad.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Kutchery Bazaar, where officials uncovered a network allegedly engaged in preparing and distributing counterfeit transport documents. Verification through the Vehicle Registration and Permit Record (VRPR) system confirmed that the route permits and fitness certificates in question were forged.

The investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Officials arrested suspects believed to be involved in the operation and recovered mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices from their possession.

The FIA said digital records obtained during the raid provided evidence of what appears to be a larger forgery network. Authorities also recovered records of national identity cards and driving licences allegedly linked to the fraudulent activities.

The seized electronic devices have been taken into custody and will undergo forensic analysis as investigators seek to identify additional suspects and determine the full scale of the operation.

A case has been registered at the FIA Composite Circle, while further investigations are underway.

The FIA said raids are expected to continue in an effort to arrest other individuals believed to be associated with the network.

Reaffirming its commitment to combating corruption and document fraud, the agency said strict action would be taken against those involved in activities that cause losses to public institutions.

The FIA added that it had successfully traced an organised group allegedly engaged in preparing fake official documents.