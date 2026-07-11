The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that 39,786 passengers were offloaded during the past three years.

In documents available to Express News, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has shared details of various citizens being prevented or offloaded from traveling abroad in the past three years.

According to FIA documents, after the Libyan boat accident in 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed strict scrutiny, after which strict checking of passengers is being done at all airports across the country. Wildlife

According to the report, during this scrutiny process, the FIA ​​offloaded 39,786 citizens from various airports, out of which 20,408 were offloaded due to lack of necessary documents.

According to the document, these were people who did not have the required documents for their journey, and 12,673 people were offloaded due to low profile and suspicious travel plans.

According to FIA sources, these were people whose financial conditions did not seem to be such that they could travel, for example, there were many people who worked as daily wage laborers or laborers and had never traveled to any country before.

According to the FIA, there were doubts about the performance of Umrah, going to Turkey, Dubai or Thailand for sightseeing, due to which they were prevented from leaving. Wildlife

According to the document, the FIA ​​similarly offloaded 3,450 people whose names were on the stop list or whose travel was banned by Interpol.

According to the documents, the FIA ​​offloaded 505 people due to incorrect travel routes, while 281 people were offloaded from different airports due to fake documents.

According to FIA sources, these were people who had fake visas or if the visa was genuine, their work permit was fake or any similar document was fake.

According to the document available to Express News, the FIA ​​offloaded 176 people on the basis of irregular travel history, while 145 people were offloaded for verification of documents.

258 people were offloaded on the basis of underage, while 24 passengers who were going to look for a job on a visit visa were prevented from leaving abroad.