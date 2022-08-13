BEIJING: To commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary of independence, the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing staged a Food and Cultural Festival on Saturday at the cutting-edge Silk Road Art and Cultural Centre at Langfang, which is located an hour outside of Beijing.

The two-day event aims to highlight the rich history, breathtaking scenery, cultural legacy, goods, handicrafts, literature, and traditional cuisine of Pakistan.

Over 300 individuals, comprising Chinese dignitaries, government representatives, business executives, ambassadors, members of the media, and members of the Pakistani community, attended the inauguration ceremony.

The 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, according to Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, was a historic turning point for Pakistan, which is now the world’s fifth-largest country with 220 million intelligent and hard-working citizens.

He emphasised Pakistan’s benefits as an investment and travel destination and urged Chinese visitors to Pakistan in 2019, which would be recognised as the Year of Tourism Exchanges.

The envoy also went into great detail on the long-standing, unique friendship & iron brotherhood between and Pakistan.

He thought that by holding this event, it will encourage cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts between the two nations.