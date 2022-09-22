After divorcing his wife Alizey Sultan, actor Feroze Khan filed a family court petition to obtain custody and visitation rights for their two children. Muhammad Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan’s father, Khan, filed a petition with the Family Judge-VIII (East) asking for Muhammad Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan’s permanent custody under Section 25 of the Guardian and Wards Act as well as permission to see them once a week until the matter is resolved under Section 12 of the Act.

Alizey Sultan was instructed to submit her written statement on the petition.

The young people were brought in by the female respondent on Wednesday, and they had a meeting with their father in court as well.

A separate application by Khan under Section 100 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) asking for the return of his children through the SHO of the Gulistan-e-Jahaur police station was dismissed by the judge.

The hearing was postponed until October 1 because Ms. Sultan needs to submit a written statement regarding the application by then. Sultan and Khan exchanged vows on March 30, 2018.

Khan claimed that he divorced Alizey Sultan on September 3 “due to unavoidable circumstances and lack of understanding” between them since she was not “obedient towards him,” according to a statement made by his attorney Faique Ali Jagirani.

Because his client was the children’s guardian, the lawyer stated, he was unable to leave them in the hands of his ex-wife because “she is an immature lady” and he had serious worries for their future.

The attorney said that Ms. Sultan was preventing Khan from seeing the children and pleaded with the court to order her to permanently transfer custody of the children to him while still allowing him to see them once a week until the application is decided.