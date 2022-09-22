Today saw the premiere of the Maja Ma trailer, starring Madhuri Dixit. Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat all have significant roles in the movie, which will be released on October 6.

Anand Tiwari will serve as the director, and it will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Maja Ma has a heartwarming story that is set against the joyful backdrop of a traditional festival and colourful wedding.

Pallavi, played by Madhuri Dixit, is a delightful woman who serves as the foundation of her middle-class family and the community in which she lives. The trailer gives us a glance into Pallavi’s life.

A sequence of incidents occurs, endangering her son’s engagement. Will this strengthen the bonds between the families or cause them to fall apart? With such ease and grace, Pallavi Patel manages to carry heavy responsibilities as a wife, mother and contributing member of society.

Speaking on the movie, Gajraj Rao said, “Working with the entire team—Madhuri Dixit, the entire cast, and the creators—was a great experience. I have no doubt that the viewers will adore the film.

Tejas is a sincere yet aspirational young man, according to Ritwik Bhowmik, who also provided data about his personality. He is still figuring himself out as he navigates his goals and inner moral compass. The fact that this is my first acting job and third Prime Video appearance make it more significant for me.