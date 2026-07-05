Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that legislation is being made with consensus, the Telecom Bill does not mean that someone’s personal land will be occupied, we have every right to take legal action on the financial allegations made against us.

While holding a press conference along with Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, she said that it was very important to inform the public and parliament about the Telecom Bill, the old Telecom Law was not in line with the needs of the present era, the aim of the bill is to improve the provision of internet according to the vision of the Prime Minister.

She said that as the IT Minister, it is my responsibility to make the provision of the fastest internet possible. She said that the IT Bill was pending in the National Assembly for 6 months, the bill was sent to the committee from the Senate and stopped, which is the beauty of democracy.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the bill does not mean that anyone’s private land will be occupied. There was an unnecessary uproar in the media against me and the IT Secretary regarding the bill. She asked the Prime Minister to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made regarding the bill.

She said that we have conducted the world’s largest spectrum auction, legislation is being made with consensus. She said that allegations of obtaining baseless financial benefits were made against me and the IT Secretary, we have every right to take legal action against the financial allegations made against us.

He said that under the guise of the bill, allegations of financial gain were made against the IT Minister and the IT Secretary. He said that according to the Prime Minister’s vision, it is the responsibility of the IT Ministry to provide internet across the country, the committee did not find evidence of anyone being rewarded, the bill was passed by the National Assembly with 6 amendments.

The Law Minister said that the country’s women and youth are earning money by sitting at home through freelancing, this bill was mainly about housing societies that go back and forth after making agreements, it is mandatory to take permission from the owners to run fiber through the private lands of citizens.

He said that if a citizen does not want to give his personal property for the internet, it is his legal right, we are making it very clear that this bill will not forcibly affect anyone’s personal property.