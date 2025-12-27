By Sardar Khan Niazi

The usual cheer of Christmas in India marked by brightly lit streets, carols, and the warmth of family gatherings feels increasingly subdued. In a country that has long celebrated religious and cultural diversity, Christmas has always been a time to come together, not only for Christians but also for people of all faiths, to spread goodwill and joy. However, this year, an undeniable undercurrent of fear and uncertainty has tainted the celebrations. The growing atmosphere of intolerance and division in India has cast a long shadow over this festive season. Religious minorities, including Christians, have expressed concerns over rising hostility and increased incidents of discrimination. What was once a time of unity now feels like a fragile moment in a society increasingly divided along religious lines. Reports of attacks on churches, vandalization of religious symbols, and forced conversions have risen in some parts of the country. The recent spate of incidents, whether physical or verbal, where Christian symbols have been attacked, adds to an already uneasy atmosphere. This comes against the backdrop of a growing narrative that seems to question the place of religious minorities in the national fabric. Christmas, which has always symbolized the spirit of peace, compassion, and joy, now feels more like an act of silent defiance in some areas. Families are less likely to host large gatherings, fearing social backlash, or worse, the scrutiny of local authorities. One of the most unsettling developments in recent years is the role of political rhetoric in shaping public perceptions. Political leaders who once espoused the importance of a secular India are now increasingly associating themselves with divisive rhetoric, which paints religious minorities as outsiders or even enemies of the state. This has not only emboldened fringe elements to act with impunity but has also created a chilling effect on everyday life for many. India finds itself at a crossroads, caught between the values of its founding secular constitution and the aggressive rise of religious nationalism. The country’s complex history of religious coexistence seems increasingly fragile as nationalism seems to push for homogeneity rather than harmony. In this climate, the question arises: What does Christmas mean in such a world? For some, it is a reminder of India’s diversity, a time to renew the commitment to respect one another’s beliefs and to celebrate the shared human experience of joy and love. For others, it has become a time to reflect on the fragility of peace and to hope that this moment of celebration is not snatched away by the darker forces of division. While the government may have its hands tied when it comes to directly addressing the rise of intolerance, civil society is playing a crucial role in maintaining peace. From grassroots campaigns to social media movements advocating for religious tolerance, many are stepping forward to challenge the narrative of division. In some areas, there may be growing concerns about religious intolerance or attacks on minority communities, which could cast a shadow on Christmas celebrations. For example, there have been instances in recent years where Christians have faced threats or discrimination over public displays of Christmas decorations, religious processions, or activities associated with the holiday. This dynamic often plays out in different ways across the country. Christmas is marked by celebrations in churches, public events, and decorations. However, this year there were attempts to intimidate or limit the freedom of religious celebration. The situation is particularly concerning when there is political rhetoric that promotes religious division. Fear of being targeted made people more hesitant to openly celebrate the Christmas or practice their faith.