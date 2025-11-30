The three suicide bombers who attacked the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar have been identified as Afghan nationals.

According to investigative officials, NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) has confirmed that it has no record of the three attackers, confirming them as aliens.

Investigators said that more than 100 suspects have been questioned so far in connection with the attack. Footage has also been obtained showing the attackers traveling from Rehman Baba graveyard to the FC Headquarters.

They stated that the investigators have been searching for the facilitators. On the day of the attack, the suicide bombers did not have any mobile phones in their possession.

On November 24, suicide bombers attacked the FC Headquarters in which three personnel were martyred. One of the bombers blew himself up at the main gate of the building while the forces killed the other two attackers. Eleven people sustained injuries in the attack.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) wing of police had registered a case under anti-terrorism law provisions against unidentified terrorists on the complaint of SHO Abdullah Jalal.

