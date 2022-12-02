ISLAMABAD: Due to their alleged involvement in the disclosure of former army head General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family’s tax information, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) banned two officers for a period of four months.

Due to their alleged involvement in leaking General Bajwa and his family’s tax documents, the FBR on Thursday issued notification of the suspension of its two officers, Zahoor Ahmed and Atif Nawaz Warraich.

In accordance with the authority granted by sub-rule (1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, the competent authority, Secretary of Revenue/Chairman of FBR, placed two officers of the BS-18 of the Inland Revenue Service under immediate suspension for a period of 120 days.

The two suspended officers are Atif Nawaz Warraich and Zahoor Ahmad, both of the FBR’s Islamabad headquarters’ administrative pool.

The leak of the former army chief’s family’s tax returns was the subject of an investigation by Tariq Pasha, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenues, on November 21.

He noted the “illegal and unwarranted” disclosure of family members of Gen. (ret.) Bajwa’s tax information.

The Finance Division issued a statement that stated, “This is obviously a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides.”