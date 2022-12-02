ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed a supplementary appeal on Friday, asking for an expedited hearing against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to disqualify him in the Toshkhana case.

Gohar Ali Khan, Khan’s legal representative, filed the separate appeal on behalf of the former prime minister. The higher court accepted the petition and scheduled a hearing for December 8.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was disqualified in the Toshakhana case on October 21 by the election watchdog.

The unanimous choice was made and declared by a four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Imran Khan has been removed from the National Assembly, according to the ruling, which also claims that he presented a fraudulent affidavit and engaged in corrupt behaviour.

Imran Khan’s National Assembly seat was also declared empty by the electoral body.