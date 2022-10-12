KARACHI: The Pakistani drama series Mere Humsafar has received a lot of attention, and this time it’s the cast of the soap opera whose most recent photoshoot is a visual feast and has been making ripples among fans.The pair, who portrayed Hala and Hamza in the popular series, recently displayed artistic flamboyance in a commercial for Maha Wajahat’s Ranjhana line.

The Ishqiya actor wore a stunning traditional outfit with jewellery, and Farhan complemented her look with a kurta that matched.The photoshoot’s clicks and BTS reels have gone viral online, and many admirers have shared the images on their social media accounts.

People are in awe of Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s latest photoshoot.The couple’s incredible chemistry was recognised by many. Even the viewers wanted a second season of the drama.

A BTS video was also posted by Hania Amir in one of the Instagram stories. The internet have been praising them ever since the gorgeous shoot went viral.

The on-screen couple has generated a lot of talk for their crucial parts in the blockbuster thriller that garnered an IMDb score of 8.5/10 and set numerous records.Recently, the much-loved Mere Humsafar team revealed that plans for a new production are already underway, according to director Qasim Ali Mureed.