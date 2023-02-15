Mehwish Hayat, a Pakistani diva, has a talent for winning over her admirers with her captivating performances in all of her endeavours.

With her charm and grace, Pakistan’s showbiz business has been ruled by Lollywood’s top star. The Ms. Marvel star never holds back from embracing the latest online trends because to her seductive appearance and endearing personality.

In a recent Instagram viral loop, she displayed aesthetic flamboyance this time. Mehwish recorded herself wearing a black top and distressed denim while Madonna’s Back That Up To The Beat played in the background. She was swaying to the current tune and exuded sexiness with her black sunglasses and sneakers.

“I’ve always been a fan of Daniel Craig, but when I watched him dance in his groove recently, I felt like I had to copy his amazing moves… Imitating the chic moves of the British actor most remembered for his James Bond movies, she wrote on Instagram, “So here’s my rendition of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz winner, who captured the hearts of her admirers with her skills on television and movie screens, consistently makes news for her ultra-glamorous outfit selections.