By March of this year, Instagram aims to discontinue its live-stream shopping operation in order to concentrate more on advertising.

Users of the social media site won’t be allowed to tag things anymore when live streaming.

After being introduced in 2020, the feature quickly gained a lot of popularity in the US.

Other applications, which also saw tremendous popularity in the Asian market, offer comparable purchasing alternatives.

Instagram will now promote Shop advertisements to assist users in finding new companies and increase sales. The website “will also keep investing on the checkout, where customers can buy a product in just a few taps from Instagram and Facebook Stories, Feed, or Reels”

Facebook previously chose to shut down a function of a similar nature.