WASHINGTON: Seth Abramson, the biographer of the world’s richest man and owner of the social networking website Twitter, has made surprising revelations about Elon Musk, warning that America could face dangerous consequences due to his influence. According to an NDTV report, Seth Abramson has made dangerous revelations about Elon Musk in a series of X-rated statements and made big claims about his health and decision-making. Abramson, who has closely observed Elon Musk’s behavior and habits for two years, has claimed that Elon Musk may be ‘losing his mind’ and has also demanded immediate intervention from the US government. He also cited Elon Musk’s mental health complications, drug use and mental stress. He said that I have written about Elon Musk’s life and have reviewed his online behavior for two years and according to it, he suffers from all kinds of mental illnesses, the worst drug abuse and dangerous levels of stress and now there is no doubt about the concerns about his becoming terminally ill.

Abramson called on the government to protect America from Elon Musk.

The biographer, highlighting Musk’s role in many areas, including aerospace, electric vehicles, social media, artificial intelligence and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency in the administration of newly elected US President Donald Trump, said that I really think that Elon Musk will go crazy.

In a statement on X, he said that Elon Musk’s role in Civilization Industries and the government reform team has created a situation that could endanger national security.

He said that his involvement in the US administration means that his madness and incitement to violence are putting us all at risk.

The American author has urged the current administration to take necessary steps in its final days, including terminating the ongoing government contract with Musk and taking legal action against the announcement of unconstitutional actions under the government department.

He wrote that the current administration has another 14 days, during which they have the opportunity to take emergency measures to save America from Elon Musk.

It should be noted that Elon Musk supported Donald Trump in the recent presidential election and actively participated in the campaign. After winning the election, Donald Trump announced that he would give Musk an important responsibility and make him part of his government team.

Elon Musk also expressed support for Tommy Robinson, the founder of the English Defense League, who has far-right ideologies, even though he was sentenced to one and a half years in prison for contempt of court.

According to reports, concerns have been expressed about Elon Musk’s mental health in the past. Reports about his mental health emerged at the Dave Chappelle Show in San Francisco last year after he bought Twitter for $44 billio