LAKI MARWAT: Two people were killed and three were injured in a firing incident during a jirga in Lakki Marwat district.

According to details, two people were killed and three were injured in a firing incident during a jirga between parties belonging to North Waziristan at Gundi Chowk in Sarai Naurang tehsil of Lakki Marwat district.

The deceased have been identified as Sub-Inspector Rizwanullah Wazir Tehsil Dosli and Khattabullah, while the injured include Iqbal, Irfanullah and Muhammad Anwar.

Iqbal Wazir has been referred to Bannu after receiving first aid at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naurang. According to sources, the injured Iqbal Wazir is the brother of the deceased Khattabullah.