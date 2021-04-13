LAHORE/KARACHI: Police in Shahdara town have Tuesday booked senior leaders of the far-right religious party on charges of murder and attempt to murder, among others, after its nationwide protests turn violent, causing vandalism and assault, against the arrest of party chief.

Some of the senior party leaders Saad Rizvi, Aijaz Rasool, Muhammad Qasim and others have been booked in Lahore police FIR. The FIR was on the complaint of a police officer himself.

Karachi law and order

On the other hand, today in Karachi, the Sindh Rangers headquarters convened a security huddle to mull over a strategy of keeping the security situation under control with DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on a chair. The session was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General Karachi, among other top people of law enforcing agencies. In order to refrain the religious sentiment from being played right into the political gains game, the security huddle hammered out a plan of action.

Will not let any layman suffer any ordeal due to protests, the huddle concurred. Separately, at least 14 people were injured after an explosion took place in the ground during a local football match near the Hub Chowki area of ​​Karachi. According to preliminary information, the hand grenade attack took place when a football match between two local teams was underway at a football ground situated near Hub Chowki Allah Town in Karachi. According to rescue sources, the grenade attack took place at the spectators’ seat, injuring 14 people, including team players