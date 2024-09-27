Rawalpindi: The founder of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no Chief Justice of the world has done what the Chief Justice of Pakistan is doing.

Talking to the media in Adiala Jail, he said that what is happening is three empires and three players, the fourth is PDM mixed with them, they all need each other. The Chief Justice’s decision to take our election symbol was biased.

He said that the judges of the Supreme Court have made it clear in the decision of the case of specific seats. He is crushing TI, PML-N and PPP are family parties, no one questions their party election, our three party elections were annulled.

The former Prime Minister said that the Chief Election Commissioner knows that the day the election fraud is discovered, Article 6 will be applied. The Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice are connected to each other. Why was he not called after the statement of the Commissioner of Pindi? The Chief Justice does not talk about the kidnapping of the Commissioner of Rawalpindi because his name is also in the middle. In which country is the Commissioner kidnapped?

The Chief Justice made the decisions of Election Commission umpires instead of tribunals to give a two-thirds majority to the government, the Chief Justice has now gone behind 63A to legitimize floor crossing and extend them, the world’s No Chief Justice has done what the Chief Justice of Pakistan is doing. I don’t think he is mentally fit.

Also Read: Can’t Support Person Like Faiz Isa in Constitutional Amendments, JUI Imran Khan said that the third umpire also wants expansion, for that he needs PDM, these people need each other to stay in power, for their power, this Supreme Court is the supremacy of law and democracy of the country. They are destroying the system, they don’t care if the country is destroyed, all their properties and money are out. The nation is begging for every dollar.

Founder PTI said that morality is being killed in the country, the institutions have been destroyed, they did not give us NOC, but we will protest and even if NOC is given, they have to send us out of the city. And we have to block the roads by 6 o’clock, we will also protest on Islamabad and Minar Pakistan, the nation will now have to come out for Pakistan, I tell the nation and the youth to come out for their country and future. .

Imran Khan further said that 1 million people have left the country, SIFC was created for investment but money is going out of the country, they are destroying the country for their own sake. It doesn’t matter, tomorrow we will protest in Liaquat Bagh.