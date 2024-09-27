PARIS: Scientists have released new images of the Milky Way taken as part of the most detailed infrared map ever made.

The map has been created from nearly two lakh photographs that have been mirrored and layered over the past 13 years.

These images, taken by the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) VISTA telescope, have given scientists a more accurate 3D view of the inner regions of the Milky Way.

These regions were previously hidden by heavy space dust.

The published images are snapshots of a vast map that contains more than a billion and a half astronomical objects. This number is almost 10 times higher than the map published by ESO in 2012.

This massive dataset is compiled from 500 terabytes of data, covering an area of ​​the sky equivalent to 8,600 full moons.