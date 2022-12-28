RAWALPINDI: As a precaution during the snowy season, the traffic police have prohibited the entry of automobiles onto the Mall Road in the mountain resort city of Murree.

According to a statement from the police, 270 officers were stationed along several roads to manage traffic flow in the hill station, which receives thousands of tourists each year during the winter seasons.

Five lifters and a crane have also been sent out to clear the icy roads and stop parking where it is forbidden. Five roads, according to the police, have been made one-way, and Sunny Bank Chowk has a traffic control area set up.

During snowfall, they added, checking points would be set up at all entry points.

Only mechanically sound automobiles with licenced drivers are permitted in Murree, which offers parking space for about 4,000 vehicles. For the admission of heavy vehicles into the area, a particular schedule has been made public.

In Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, Galiyat, and Pothohar, light to moderate rain and snowfall are predicted for the night of December 28 and 29.

More than 20 tourists perished from exposure to the cold in January of last year when a snowfall left hundreds of vehicles stuck in Murree.