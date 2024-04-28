While sharing his views about this matter, on Journalist Aniqa Nisar’s show, the newly elected Senator expressed serious concerns about IHC’s clarification. Faisal Vawda pointed ‘confusions’ in IHC’s response and said, Justice Babar Sattar should provide documentary evidence of the declaration, he submitted in IHC about his possession of U.S. Green Card. He added failing to publicize declaration can land Justice Babar Sattar and the then CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah, whom he presumably submitted declaration, in the hot waters- as verbal stmts in such sensitive matters are not sufficient. Faisal Vawda also sought documentary evidence of the profiling, Justice Sattar submitted to U.S. authorities on the basis of which the country declared him ‘person of extra ordinary abilities’ and offered Green Card. Senator Vawda also viewed that honorable judge could have availed visitor visa, if his only intention was easing his travel to U.S. Faisal Vawda made stmt as the Senator believes that person of high stature like Babar Sattar should clear himself of all allegations otherwise, the Supreme Judicial Council should intervene.