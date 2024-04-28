As we commemorate World Immunisation Week, it is an opportunity to focus on the importance of vaccines, particularly for children, especially in light of an alarming rise in vaccine-preventable diseases in Pakistan. Measles cases have increased dramatically over the previous four years, with 122 outbreaks in Sindh alone in the last year. Measles, which is highly contagious, can cause serious complications and even death, especially in children under the age of five. This spike in measles and other preventable viruses like diphtheria and polio, which are currently solely endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a damning indictment of our immunisation failures. These efforts are undoubtedly hampered by major vaccine hesitancy, which stems from the contentious use of immunisation campaigns to track down Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The subsequent retaliation from extremist organisations has included the horrific targeting of vaccine workers, adding another degree of complication to the situation. To make matters worse, there is a lot of misinformation regarding vaccinations’ intent and safety, leaving many people unprotected and vulnerable.

It is a sad state of things, given that immunisations have helped to reduce global infant death rates by 40 percent since 1974. More recently, vaccines restored order to a globe that had been brought to a halt by the coronavirus. However, patients wishing to get immunised against newer strains of the virus face a shortage of booster doses. Similarly, while a vaccination to protect against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis is available for children, boosters for adults are not; the CDC recommends that adults get a pertussis booster every ten years, with a strong emphasis on pregnant women getting the shot to pass on protection to their babies. Even dangerous mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria have vaccines, yet they are almost unheard of in Pakistan. The state must re-establish trust in immunisations. It can accomplish this by working with clergy and local leaders to dispel falsehoods and educate communities about the benefits of immunisations. Health authorities must ensure a consistent supply of vaccinations by improving procurement processes and, ideally, developing local production capabilities. Furthermore, enhancing the cold chain infrastructure is critical to ensuring vaccine efficacy. Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus challenge was admirable; other preventable diseases must be addressed with the same seriousness.