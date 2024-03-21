Access to safe, quality products and services at fair prices is a fundamental right of the consumer, but the people of the country do not enjoy this right. Here the prices of goods and services are usually determined according to the wishes of the traders.

There is no guarantee for the quality of products. There is no way for the consumer to know how safe or healthy the related products are. The plight of consumer rights in the country is undoubtedly unfortunate.

There is no shortage of consumer protection agencies in the country. Local governments have to fulfill multiple responsibilities, along with protecting consumer interests. It is time for policy makers of the state to rethink effective ways of protecting consumer rights.

Consumer Protection and Rights refer to the protection of buyers against a seller’s fraudulent means of selling their goods and services. These laws are to ensure that sellers do not engage in deceptive practices. The government imposed additional regulations on business firms to disclose more details about their products so that the consumer would be more protected and aware of the commodity that he is willing to purchase.

Supermarkets indulge in overpricing and defrauding clients through a Ramadan discount offer. Manipulation of product weight and deception of customers takes place. Corruption is at all levels of society, from small vendors to big superstores. All they worry about is putting more money in their pockets by raising rates.

In diverse countries of the world, the prices of goods are low during the month of Ramadan, but our country is an exception in this regard. Because, before the month of Ramadan begins in our country, lawlessness begins in the market of daily commodities and the market remains jittery and wild throughout Ramadan.

This time too, it was no different. Before the start of fasting, the prices of some products are fixed; but there is no reflection of this in the market. Rather the situation is gradually deteriorating. In the markets of the country, they are increasing the prices as they see fit. As a result, low and middle-income people are not getting relief due to the high prices of products required for Iftar in the market. At the beginning of Ramadan, the prices of most products increase.

Retailers say that prices at the retail level have not increased much, although wholesale prices are higher due to low supply. Those concerned say that the prices of daily commodities have started to rise a few days before the fast. Now it has reached an unbearable level.

The government does not control the market. Anyone who wants to increase the price can do it. The responsible people of the government are fixing the price. However, in reality no one obeys the orders. Traders are increasing the prices of the products as they can.

The low-middle class has been going through a kind of crisis due to the increase in the price of daily commodities in the market for a long time. They are not getting any relief at all. The lower class and middle class cannot do anything except buying costly food items for Sehri and Iftar.

In essence, Ramadan is full of unbridled anarchy. You are increasing the price of the product as you can. The government is ending its responsibility by issuing circulars to control the market. No reflection of it is visible in the market. As a result, ordinary fasting people have suffered a lot.

Therefore, the government should take effective measures to control the market to facilitate the fasting people during the month of Ramadan and ensure strict enforcement of laws. Otherwise, it will not be possible to stop the lawlessness in the market.