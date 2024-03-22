Whether you call it a tragedy or a farce, the truth is that despite 23 failed loan projects and repeated failures by the people, the IMF and Pakistan’s ruling elites are unwilling to learn from the past. It is no secret that IMF programmes have not met their goals, as the nation looks for a longer and more extensive bailout; this is because neither the Fund nor the authorities have demonstrated sufficient interest in actively pursuing the necessary reforms. The IMF has been concentrating on short-term stabilisation measures, notwithstanding the costs inflicted on the populace and economy, while Pakistan’s leaders have been more preoccupied with obtaining funds and accreditation to maintain their import-based spending programmes in order to demonstrate economic growth. For instance, there is a lot of discussion at the start of a programme about making the wealthy pay their fair bit. However, the lender consents to impose more severe budgetary restrictions on the salaried and impoverished classes by means of higher tax rates for captive taxpayers or indirect taxes. Therefore, it is not shocking to hear that the IMF is to blame for this nation’s ongoing troubles.

The Fund has lauded "excellent programme implementation" in its staff report on the recently completed assessment of the nine-month Stand-by Arrangement. The mission commander asserts that "Pakistan's economic and financial condition in the months following the first review has improved, with confidence and growth both still recovering as a result of wise policy management and the return of inflows from both bilateral and multilateral partners. However, it makes no mention of how most citizens' lives have been affected by the historically high cost of energy or how increasing indirect taxes have made their lives more difficult. The nation's poverty rate is rising, and even middle-class households are finding it difficult to make ends meet as a result of skyrocketing inflation, job losses, and wage reductions in the fruitless attempt to survive this catastrophe. The wealthy still lead extravagant lives, travelling overseas for vacations and using borrowed money to purchase expensive foreign vehicles. The lender has stated that the overarching objectives will not change despite Pakistan's request for yet another bailout, which the prime minister stated yesterday is necessary for maintaining economic stability. This time, will the result be any different? The average Pakistani can only look forward to brighter times.