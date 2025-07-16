Facebook has removed nearly 10 million fake profiles in the first half of 2025 as part of a major accountability operation.

According to media reports, these fake profiles were posing as well-known users or content creators.

In addition, the operation is also aimed at restoring the digital presence of early creators. In addition, 500,000 more accounts have been banned or demoted for spam-like behavior.

According to Meta, this step was taken to promote content from “real” users and protect against fake or copied content. By identifying fake and copied posts, content from original creators has been restored.

AI and other technologies were used to detect duplication. Monetization of users who repeatedly post copied content has also been suspended. Meta said that this operation will continue with the help of AI tools.