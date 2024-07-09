I was reminded of the Ottoman Empire’s proclamation when I read Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s comments, “We made the budget in collaboration with the IMF.”

I had voiced a similar worry a few years ago, and it has struck me again today: would we experience the same catastrophe that befell the Ottoman Empire? There is a concerning degree of situational similarity, and it seems to be growing every day.

What was the edict of the Ottoman Empire?

The Ottoman Empire signed this pact of economic capitulation in 1881.It was a declaration that the Ottoman Empire no longer had jurisdiction over the State Bank. The financial powers of the globe will now closely monitor the financial management. The workers are going to show up. They’ll make the decision. They will determine the tax.

Thus, European nations assumed control of the Ottoman Empire’s economy under the firman of Muharram. They arrived with their people and the Ottoman Empire’s whole financial system came to a standstill. The’state within the state’ was established by European authorities. From the docks to the marketplaces, their regulations were adhered to everywhere. An economic bureaucracy was established in parallel. Their participation and consent would have been obtained before beginning any development work. They also levied taxes on the regional economy. With the introduction of a new economic strategy, lower-priced imports into every industry, including some local manufacturing, were placed on the market. The local economy crashed as a result.

Now just think about your situation and see if you can identify any differences.