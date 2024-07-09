Pakistan’s economy is struggling, and the government is working to strengthen it. Following the February 8th elections, powerful party PMLN came into power, pledging to address the issues that the previous government failed to resolve. Nevertheless, the PMLN government has imposed heavy taxes on the public through various means. The question remains whether these heavy taxes will stabilize the government or hinder Pakistan’s growth and prosperity.Over the past four months, the Government has levied heavy taxes on various essential items, including electricity, food, stationery, fuel, sugar, and gas. While promising to provide free electricity up to 300 units, install solar panels, and offer housing to the poor, the government has simultaneously imposed a hefty tax on electricity consumption exceeding 200 units, making it unaffordable for the average middle-class citizen to pay.

“CM Maryam Nawaz says, on one hand, ‘The prices of flour, bread, sugar, ghee, vegetables, and bakery products have decreased, and hospitals have resumed providing free medicine, which was stopped by the opposition. The CM claims that Punjab is the only province where the price of roti (bread) has not only been reduced but also implemented uniformly across the province. A 10kg bag of flour cost Rs1,380 in March, but now it’s available for Rs800.’ She lamented that other provinces announced prices of Rs12-13 per roti but failed to ensure its availability. Maryam also mentioned the program ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’, which delivers facilities to people’s doorsteps. However, on the other hand, the Punjab Government has devised a plan to collect taxfrom every household in the name of ‘safaai’ (cleanliness).

The government has imposed heavy taxes not only on electricity but also on the salaries of government employees, despite announcing a salary increase for them. This means that while government servants may receive a higher salary, a significant portion of it will be deducted as tax, effectively reducing their take-home pay. The government’s sugar-coated words have left people bewildered, unsure whether to be happy or cry about their situation.

Now, the questions arises whether the government’s dual policies will prove beneficial for Pakistan or not? Will imposing heavy taxes on electricity bills and fuel prices, and taking loans from the IMF, make Pakistan’s economy stronger or worsen the situation further? Or will the government’s strategies become an overload burden for the country and hinderits growth? Four months are not enough to judge whether the government can stabilize the economy through heavy taxes or not. But it can be said that this is the worst situation for both the poor people of Pakistan and the government, as both are struggling to survive. The poorpeople are burdened by the government’s heavy loans, while the government is trying to implement new reforms and strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s economy. The government needs to reform its policies and budget so that it becomes easier for the common man to live in the country, borrow less, and utilize resources more efficiently not only to strengthen the economy but also to end policies that hinder the country’s growth.