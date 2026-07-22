The revelations about the extortion of a foreign facilitator and the issuance of arbitrary fatwas by him exposed a large network of terrorism.

Under the guise of religion, local foreign facilitators for terrorism started taking the help of illegal madrasas to issue fatwas. The arrested self-styled Maulvi Zafaryab, who was involved in facilitating the Fitnat al-Kharijite, belongs to a group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam including Jamiat Nizam al-Uloom Bannu.

After the revelations of the arrested foreign facilitator, it has become inevitable to bring illegal madrasas under the purview of DGRE under the National Action Plan.

The foreign facilitator has revealed that I have completed 8 years of Dars Nizami from Jamiat Nizam al-Uloom Orphanage, Bannu City and 3 years of specialization in Fiqh from Markaz Islami Ghoriwala.

The arrested foreign facilitator Mufti Zafaryab has confessed that he has been an active associate of foreign commander Hikmat Roshan and a member of Gul Bahadur Shura. The foreign commander used to obtain illegal fatwas from me in the name of jihad to extort money and intimidate capitalists.

According to the facilitator, the foreign commander Hekmat Roshan also offered bribes, positions and financial benefits to various people, including me, for this purpose. Maulvi Zafaryab said that Fitnat al-Kharij has nothing to do with Islam, they are elements with un-Islamic ideologies that even justify the killing of Muslims.

According to the opinion of experts, it is clear from the revelations of the arrested foreign facilitator that terrorists use illegal madrassas and the self-styled muftis present there for their nefarious purposes. The agreement on the registration of illegal madrassas between the representative organizations of all religious madrassas in Pakistan, including the Wafaq al-Madaris al-Arabiya (Ittihad Tanzeem Madarissa), has been in force since 2019. History

Experts say that transparent scrutiny of all illegal madrassas and the political parties affiliated with them is necessary to prevent support for extremism and terrorism. Government supervision of madrassas in Pakistan, uniformity of curriculum and improvement of the quality of education are the need of the hour.