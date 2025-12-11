Former director general of Inter Services Intelligence, Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment for violating Secret Act.

Pakistan Army’s media wing ISPR has stated that proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act have been initiated against him through a Field General Court Martial and the process continued for 15 months.

According to the ISPR, proceedings were conducted against the accused on four charges. These charges include involvement in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing unlawful harm to concerned individuals.

“After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025.

The ISPR stated that after a lengthy legal process, the accused has been found guilty on all charges. The sentence given by the court will take effect from December 11, 2025.

The ISPR explained that the Field General Court Martial fulfilled all legal requirements, and the accused was provided all legal rights, including the opportunity to select a team of lawyers for his defense.

“Involvement of convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cahoots with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with,” concluded the ISPR statement.

It added that the accused’s collusion with political elements, political turmoil, and issues related to instability are being examined separately.

It should be remembered that former DG ISI Faiz Hameed was taken into custody on August 12, 2024 after a Court of Inquiry was initiated in Top City on the orders of the Supreme Court.

It is worth noting that Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed previously served as DG ISI and has also held the position of Corps Commander of Peshawar.

When did Faiz Hameed first come into spotlight?

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s name first surfaced prominently during the 2017 Faizabad sit-in, when reports emerged that he had acted as a facilitator in negotiating an agreement between the government and the then-banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

On November 27, 2017, the written agreement between the government and the banned TLP concluded with the line: “Through the facilitation of Major General Faiz Hameed.”

Following the 2018 general elections, the PTI government appointed Faiz Hameed as Director General of the ISI in 2019, a position he held for more than two years.

Allegations of political interference

Later, in its verdict on the Faizabad sit-in, the Supreme Court ordered strict action against officers involved in the matter. Faiz Hameed was also accused of violating his oath and interfering in political matters during this period. Claims of political victimisation, arrests, and engineered shifts in political loyalties also emerged at that time.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif levelled serious allegations against him in multiple speeches, while accusations of political interference continued throughout Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed’s tenure.

