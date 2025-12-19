Allegations have surfaced regarding the nature of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s recent visit to Central Jail Peshawar, with some reports suggesting links to incarcerated individuals. The provincial chief visited the facility on December 16, 2025, to review prison operations.

While the official purpose of the visit was the inauguration of a new security system, some internal sources suggest the project had been largely completed during the previous administration. Reports indicate that the visit was organized by the Chief Minister’s office rather than being initiated through a formal recommendation from jail authorities.



The role of the Chief Minister’s associates, specifically Hadi Afridi and Khurram Khan, has come under scrutiny. Mr. Khurram Khan is identified as a shareholder in “Seventh Seas,” a firm that supplies provincial prisons and has recently faced inquiries regarding its auctioning processes. There are also unverified reports concerning the unauthorized provision of communication devices to detainees.



Further questions have been raised regarding the presence of two detainees, Siddique and Abdul Khaliq Afridi, during the visit. It is alleged by some quarters that these individuals provided financial support during the Chief Minister’s election campaign, with figures as high as 50 million PKR being cited by sources close to the matter.

Administrative sources claim that there has been external pressure on prison officials to provide specific concessions to certain detainees. During the December 16 event, the Chief Minister held meetings with various prisoners, including those detained in relation to the May 9 incidents, where the aforementioned individuals were reportedly present.



It is further alleged that discussions took place regarding the possibility of parole for Siddique and Abdul Khaliq Afridi. Critics of the administration have expressed concern over the potential use of executive discretion in these legal matters.

The provincial government has not yet issued a formal statement regarding these specific claims. However, the reports have led to calls from various political circles for a transparent inquiry into the administration’s protocols and its alleged associations.