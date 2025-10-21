Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region, however, any direct or indirect violation of its territorial integrity will be met with a strong and decisive response, and the safety of the lives and property of the people can be ensured.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir met with the participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan held at the General Headquarters today.

The Field Marshal said that Balochistan is the pride of Pakistan, which is a land of talented, patriotic and determined people, the people are the real capital of the province.

Asim Munir said that vigorous steps are being taken to improve the socio-economic scenario of Balochistan through a strategy based on public welfare, and it is the need of the hour to utilize the immense economic potential of Balochistan for the betterment of the people.

The Field Marshal appreciated the constructive role of civil society, especially the efforts to empower the youth, and said that the youth can play a key role in the sustainable development of Balochistan, provided that they work for the prosperity of the province beyond personal or political interests.

The Field Marshal said that the Indian-backed elements, Fitnatul Khawarij and Fitnatul Hindustan, are spreading anti-people and anti-development agendas through negative propaganda, the state is taking strong action against all these terrorists so that Balochistan can be cleansed of their evil.

Asim Munir said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region, however, any direct or indirect violation of its territorial integrity will be given a strong and decisive response, and the protection of the lives and property of the people can be ensured.

The workshop concluded with an open and informative question and answer session.