Pakistani actress Ayesha Umar says that even today some of her relatives believe the rumors of the past to be true.

Ayesha Umar participated in the podcast of senior actress Ifat Umar, a clip of which is going viral on social media. Ayesha’s video clip came out after the announcement of the marriage of national cricketer Shoaib Malik to actress Sana Javed.

Talking about the negative aspects of social media, Ayesha Umar said, “What happened to me, I used to be very scared, but now it’s not like that, my private photos have been circulating on social media, many rumors have been spread.” Yes, people had arranged my marriage with Shoaib Malik.

The actress added that ‘Some people in my family still believe that the past rumors were true and that Shoaib and I are married, those who know me are well aware of my choices, principles’.

It should be noted that the romantic photo shoot of Ayesha Umar and Shoaib Malik went viral on social media, after which speculations started that there was a relationship between the two, later Ayesha Umar denied it.

It should be noted that on the morning of January 20, Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announced their marriage to each other.

Rumors of divorce between Shoaib and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who tied the knot in April 2010, were doing the rounds since December 2022.

Even though the news of divorce had been reported for several months, there was no confirmation or denial from either side.

After 8 years of marriage, their first son Izhan was born on 30 October 2018.