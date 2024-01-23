Tik Tok is introducing an exciting feature that will enable more people to create their own songs.

Yes, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, users will be able to create songs for their Tik Tok posts.

In this feature called AI Song, the user has to give written instructions.

Through the Large Language Model Bloom, users will write down song lyrics or poetry while creating a post.

Celebrating Air on Tik Tok along with other Creators Awards in Pakistan

Google, Facebook or TikTok, which will be the most popular website in the world in 2023?

TikTok’s parent company accused of using OpenAI technology

The court stopped the US state of Montana from banning Tik Tok

Tik Tok will then advise AI Song to add sounds to the post.

This new feature has been confirmed to be tested by TikTok.

A company spokesperson said that it is not primarily an AI song generator and the name may be changed.

According to the spokesperson, this feature is currently being tested and it will be possible to create a song using any music in the catalog.

This feature is currently available to limited users so it is difficult to say anything about the quality of the songs produced by the AI technology.

The trend of producing songs with the help of AI is not new but several such songs have gone viral in the past months.

TikTok is not the first platform to introduce such AI features to users.

Earlier, YouTube had also started testing AI-assisted song creation features.