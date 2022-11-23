The newly released ICC T20I batting rankings show that New Zealand’s opening batsman, Devon Conway, has risen to third place, while Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has plummeted to fourth.

In the final match of the three-match T20I series against India at home, Devon Conway, who is in great form, hit 59 off 49 balls to assist his team record a respectable total of 160 runs.

The first game was called off after just one ball had been bowled, and the final game was a tie, giving India a 1-0 series victory.

With 788 points, the left-handed opener is currently ranked third in the T20I batting rankings, just behind Mohammad Rizwan (836 points) and Suryakumar Yadav (890 points).

The recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, on the other hand, saw Babar Azam have a very poor performance, scoring just 124 runs in seven innings, moving him up to fourth place with 778 points.