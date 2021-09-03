ISLAMABAD: The Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan is launching the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum on 8 September 2021 in Islamabad to provide opportunities for both the EU and Pakistani businesses for bilateral trade enhancement.

The inauguration ceremony of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) is expected to be attended by the representatives of local SMEs from four key sectors including: Gems, Jewellery and Mining, Information Technology, Handicrafts and Fashion-wear as well as Travel and Tourism.

During the first Islamabad session, the participants will be informed about the European Union’s GSP+ Scheme and the ways to benefit from the scheme. GSP+ provides two thirds of tariff lines duty free access to the EU market with the rest on preferential duties. In subsequent meetings of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum later this year, more sectors including the agricultural and auto-parts manufacturers, will also be included.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan H. E. Mrs Androulla Kaminara said, “We are confident that the business community – especially the small and medium enterprises will take full benefit from the upcoming EU-Pakistan Business Forum and establish the right linkages to expand their trade in the EU market while the EU granted GSP+ concessions are in place.”