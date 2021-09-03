ISLAMABAD: Local administration in Islamabad has imposed fresh restrictions on schools, transport and gatherings after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to details shared by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the fresh restrictions in the federal capital are being notified in the wake of increasing pressure on hospitals. They will remain in place for a period of nine days from September 04 to 12.

Hamza Shafqaat shared that schools, indoor gyms and inter-city transport will remain closed while all indoor and outdoor gatherings have also been banned in the federal capital.