Ramadan teaches us kindness, gratefulness, and to become better human beings nurturing immense patience in us. By fasting from sunrise to sunset, and dedicating extra hours to prayer and worship, we learn the meaning of self-discipline.

The aptitude to get through our day without food and water. The ability to remain steadfast and calm when reacting to situations or dealing with children. This quality can help us immensely as we maneuver our way through life.

Ramadan took us from the fast-paced life around us to make us aware of our spiritual roots; it taught us that what makes us truly human is not our material possessions, passions or physical cravings, but our spiritual and moral essence.

Once we recognize this spiritual core of our personalities, we can indeed change our whole perspective on life. In this vision of Islam, there is no room for materialism, there is no room for greed, and there is no justification for oppressing others.

A Muslim recharged during Ramadan is ever conscious of his standing before Beloved Allah. Such a true believer cannot take any life, which Allah has declared as sacrosanct; he cannot rob others of what they possess; and he would like to treat everyone, as he would like to be treated. This is the essence of what it means to be a true Muslim.

The second most important lesson of Ramadan is to be compassionate and caring. Ramadan exposed us to hunger and thirst. After feeling the pangs of hunger and thirst, we should have become more empathetic to the plight of millions of less fortunate people. A true Muslim can never be apathetic to the suffering of others.

To put this into practice, we as Muslims must take responsibility and get involved in real projects aimed at fighting poverty, hunger, and homelessness. Unfortunately, such problems do exist in every corner of the world. We have religious and civic obligation to help make the whole world a better place for all of Allah’s Creation.

This cannot be a marginal issue when we know how serious it is in the sight of Allah. We can no longer remain selfish and inward looking. We must contribute to the mainstream.

Another important lesson of Ramadan is the collective responsibility for building a more ethical and moral society. This can only be done, if we stand together and become united on ideals and values we cherish.

Today Muslims are misunderstood. We cannot blame others for our predicament. We and we alone must take responsibility for changing our condition. Allah says [Certainly Allah never changes the condition of a people unless they change what is in themselves.] (Al-Ra`d: 11)

As Muslims, we have a responsibility to tell the world what we stand for and what we are against. We are for peace, justice, pluralism, and tolerance. We are against terrorism, injustice, and imperialism. We must stand and speak up against the discourse of hate, intolerance, selfishness, and bigotry that are increasingly raising their heads among some Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

We believe that there is much in common among all great religions of the world and that we can work together to create a better world for all of humanity. Since the world has become a global village, the survival of humanity depends on whether we can live in tolerance.

This is the core message of the Holy Qur’an as is stated in this verse [O humankind we have created you from a male and a female, and then rendered you nations and tribes so that you might know one. Certainly, the noblest of you in the sight of God is he who is most conscious of Him. ] (Al-Hujurat: 13)