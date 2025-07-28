PESHAWAR : Tourists heading to popular scenic destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Naran, Kaghan, and Lake Saif-ul-Malook, will now be required to pay an entry fee before access is granted, according to new government directives.As per official documents, no visitor will be allowed entry without paying the designated fee. A formal decision has been made to implement entry charges in the Kaghan Valley, with a dedicated fee collection point to be established at Hassamabad.

Under the new policy, an entry fee of Rs. 200 will be charged for large vehicles, Rs. 100 for small vehicles, and Rs. 20 for motorcycles. However, local residents will be exempted from the charges.The government expects the revenue generated from the entry fees to reach millions of rupees monthly. These funds will not only strengthen the financial standing of the Kaghan Development Authority but will also be used to improve tourist facilities in the region.

According to Secretary Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad, the goal behind imposing the entry fee is to increase revenue and ensure better-quality services for visitors. The Board of Governors has officially approved the fee, and implementation will begin soon.