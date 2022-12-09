The second test will be played in Multan between Pakistan and England, marking the stadium’s first Test match in 16 years.According to the sources, spinners would benefit from the pitch that Multan created. Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Nawaz are anticipated to be on the team.

For Pakistan’s team management, the bowling assault would be a challenge because Naseem Shah is no longer able to bowl due to an injury sustained by fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is poised to take Haris Rauf’s position in the Test series against England after the batsman missed the rest of the games with a grade-II quad injury.

On Thursday’s first day of play, the right-arm pacer was hurt when he rolled over the ball while fielding. The following day, on Friday, he had an MRI at the hospital.

The day before the second Test match between Pakistan and England in Multan, Pakistani captain Babar Azam claimed he was completely focused on leading the side to victory.

The team’s success was his first goal, the captain declared, adding that he doesn’t give a damn what people think of him.

The three-game series has England leading 1-0.

It will begin at 10 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time.