The most recent round of negotiations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban in Turkiye ended without any progress, and “the dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution,” according to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar’s confirmation on Wednesday. He claimed that since Kabul fell, Pakistan has had numerous conversations with the Afghan Taliban government about cross-border terrorism being carried out by the BLA and the TTP, which are supported by India, but they are “indifferent to Pakistan’s losses.” Pakistan had requested written assurances from the Afghan Taliban regime that cross-border infiltration would cease in both Doha and Istanbul, but the talks in Istanbul broke down due to the Taliban’s lack of commitment and seriousness in addressing terrorism-related issues, as well as their refusal to provide any written assurances. Following the unsuccessful negotiations, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the Afghan Taliban government that Pakistan will not put up with any “treachery and mockery.”

Khawaja asserts that Pakistan does not require “even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding.” Following the recent clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a ceasefire was negotiated in Doha on October 19. However, in a second round of discussions mediated by Turkiye and Qatar in Istanbul, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement. According to regional observers, it is almost obvious that the Taliban leadership wants to defend the TTP at any costs, disregarding Pakistan’s decades-long assistance. Nonetheless, there are also justifiable worries that these unsuccessful negotiations are not only detrimental to Pakistan-Afghan ties but also to the entire region. According to estimates, Afghanistan is quickly becoming a terrorist hotspot after a number of international terrorist groups relocated there. Afghanistan is quickly becoming a centre of terrorism, according to reports, since a number of international terrorist groups have relocated there. China, Russia, Iran, and other regional nations have expressed concern about this development, but it is unlikely that the Taliban government will take any action against other terrorist groups if it is prepared to defend the TTP and sour relations with its neighbour, Pakistan.

Afghanistan may find itself in a very challenging situation once more if terrorist attacks occur in other nations and connections are discovered between them and those operating from Afghan territory. I wonder if the Afghan government is aware of this. The ideological tenets of Taliban 2.0’s ideology and policies appear to have increased. Pakistan has made every effort to end this conflict through talks in Doha and Istanbul in order to give peace a chance, but despite Pakistan’s unquestionable proof of cross-border terrorism, the Afghan Taliban simply do not appear interested in making promises. The issue at hand is that until the Afghan Taliban halt TTP and BLA operations, Pakistan will almost certainly have to use violent alternatives. However, there is increasing concern that India would try to use the failed negotiations to try to utilise its proxies to cause unrest in Pakistan.

The Afghan regime’s support for India’s goal of destabilising Pakistan will be evident if terrorist attacks rise even more than they often do. Many have argued that a political solution is necessary, but the outcome of the meetings in Istanbul suggests that any solution, political or not, has a dismal future. The Taliban regime is unlikely to listen to other nations if two powerful nations, such as Qatar and Turkey, were unable to convince it to do so. Regional actors must, however, keep applying pressure to the Taliban government to change its ways. If not, things might quickly get out of hand. And that does not bode well for peace in the region.