Free British Council online conference brings together leading educators from across South Asia to explore how creativity, inclusion and technology can help prepare learners for a rapidly changing world

Islamabad, July 2026 The British Council has announced the South Asia TeachingEnglish Online Conference 2026, a free three-day event that will convene educators, researchers and teacher educators from across the region to examine one of the most pressing questions facing education today: how can schools equip learners with the creativity, adaptability and communication skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex world?

Taking place from 23–25 July 2026, the online conference comes at a time when education systems across South Asia are grappling with the challenge of balancing curriculum demands, assessment pressures and evolving learner needs. While English remains a critical gateway to academic and professional opportunities, educators are increasingly seeking approaches that move beyond language acquisition alone to foster critical thinking, collaboration, learner agency and participation.

Against this backdrop, the conference will bring together leading voices from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to explore the role of creativity as a catalyst for deeper learning. Discussions will examine how multilingual classrooms can become more inclusive, how learner voice can be strengthened through innovative pedagogies, and how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, can be harnessed to enhance rather than replace human-centred teaching.

Through keynote talks, practitioner-led discussions and classroom case studies, participants will gain insight into how educators across South Asia are responding to shared challenges with locally relevant solutions. The programme will spotlight practical approaches that are helping teachers create more engaging learning environments, encourage meaningful participation and expand opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds.

Ben Lawton, Deputy Director, British Council Pakistan, said: “Teachers are key to unlocking every learner’s potential. Through this conference, the British Council is supporting educators with practical ideas, new approaches, and opportunities to learn from peers across the region.”

The conference builds on the British Council’s long-standing support for teacher professional development in Pakistan through programmes that have helped strengthen English language teaching and improve learning outcomes in schools across the country. By connecting Pakistani educators with peers from across South Asia, the conference will encourage the exchange of ideas and classroom practices that can be adapted to local contexts, learn more here