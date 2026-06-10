ISLAMABAD : The Embassy of Romania in Pakistan today marked a significant step in bilateral cultural relations with the inauguration of the “Romanian bookShelf” at the National Library of Pakistan in Islamabad. The ceremony took place during an official visit by the Ambassador of Romania Dr Dan Stoenescu to the National Library, where a formal donation of Romanian books was presented to Director General Muhammad Ali Shahzad Muzaffar and his team.

The donation, comprising volumes published by the Romanian Cultural Institute Publishing House, covers a wide range of subjects including history, literature, art, and cultural heritage. These works offer Pakistani readers a direct window into Romania’s rich intellectual tradition and its vibrant cultural life.

“Libraries connect people, preserve identity, and build bridges of understanding. The Romanian bookShelf at the National Library of Pakistan is more than a collection of books – it is an open invitation to discover Romania’s spirit, creativity, and scholarship. Strengthening cooperation in education, culture, and knowledge exchange is an essential pillar of the Romania–Pakistan partnership.”

Dr Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan

During the visit, the Ambassador and Director General Muzaffar also discussed the prospect of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Library of Pakistan and the National Library of Romania. Such an agreement would establish a formal framework for long-term institutional cooperation between the two libraries, facilitating exchanges of publications, expertise, and joint cultural initiatives.

The inauguration was also attended by Eduard Preda, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Romania, Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă, coordinator of opera courses at PNCA (Pakistan National Council of the Arts), and Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, member of the National Assembly and president of the Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF). The establishment of the Romanian Shelf reflects the shared commitment of Romania and Pakistan to deepening people-to-people ties and promoting mutual understanding through culture and education. The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad looks forward to further expanding this partnership in the years ahead.

About the Romanian Cultural Institute Publishing House

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) Publishing House produces high-quality volumes dedicated to promoting Romanian culture, history, literature, and art internationally. Its publications are distributed to cultural institutes, libraries, and diplomatic missions around the world.